Niagara Falls Students Brew Coffee and Gain Life Skills

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) Niagara Falls High School Students are brewing coffee for their teachers while gaining life skills.

This group of 8 students have been working in the “F BITES (Food-based interventions with technology and science,) Proudly Serves Starbucks” program since the start of the school year.

“They come in, put their aprons on, wash their hands and it is just like working in a cafe,” said Executive Director, Jamie Evan.

Students serve their own teachers everything from coffee and cappuccinos to frappes and refreshers.

“I just like the look on their faces after they get their coffee,” said sophomore, Avionna Hamilton.

Each student holds a special role; barista, manning the cash register or manager. “We’re really focusing on soft skills, life skills, work based learning through food,” said Evan.

The hours worked are turned into credits earned and through the process they develop every day skills “Things that they can take into their future no matter what they do,” said Evan. “In their careers, their life.”

“It also teaches them responsibility,” said Ricco Slaiman, teacher liaison of the program. We’ve seen a dramatic increase in attendance. it give them something to look forward to in the morning,” he said.

It’s also helped students develop life long friendships.

“In the beginning of the school year I didn’t really get a long with anybody, but I have friends now,” said Hamilton. “I know i could just trust them and stuff.”

The first eight students to go through the program graduated Wednesday morning. Several other groups will participate this school year.