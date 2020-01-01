Niagara Falls swears-in new mayor, and names Voccio as new council chairman

It’s a new year and a new mayor for the city of Niagara Falls. Robert Restaino was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Among the many issues he plans to tackle during his term — are crime, poverty, tourism and the Senecas.

According to a recent study, Niagara Falls — is the least safe city in the state — among cities with a population of more than 10-thousand.

Restaino says addressing this issue will help make the city more attractive to future developers.

“I believe that it has some impact on how investors and businesses look at the city,” said Restaino. “If we can create an environment that changes that perspective i think that, that improves our opportunities.”

And, when it comes to the city’s loss of casino revenue from the Senecas?

“I anticipate being able to engage in direct conversations with the Seneca Nation, for the purposes of addressing that concern,” said Restaino. “What we have in the City of Niagara Falls, are a number of business in a variety of areas that I need to approach to more equitably contribute to the general fund.”

There were also a few other changes on the council, the council sworn in a new councilman. They also voted to name Christopher Voccio as council chair.

Kenny Tompkins and Voccio were both nominated. The vote was 3 to 2 in favor of Tompkins.

Tompkins would of had the vote, had he voted for himself, but instead Voccio voted for himself.

Tompkins declined to comment, but before casting his vote for Voccio, he said “I can’t vote for myself.”