Niagara Falls takes down Lew-Port 71-67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Wolverines have put together quite the season, sitting at the top of the AA division with a 10-2 record, and they looked to make that 11-2 as they hosted Lewiston Porter on Tuesday evening.

Halfway through the third quarter, Jalen Duff gets it on the wing and drains a beautiful jumper to bring Lew-Port within four. Wolverines lead 48-44.

Niagara Falls extending their lead a few minutes later, off the rebound they sling it to a wide open Taylor Sanders from the corner to make it 53-47.

Off the missed Lew-Port shot, Wolverines snag the rebound down low yet and again and toss it to Jaemon Turner who takes it to the hole. Niagara Falls led 59-51 to end the period.

Three minutes left in the game, Lancers send it down the court to Duff who nails the three from the elbow to make it a 69-61 game.

Under a minute left now, Bryce Smith puts the final nail in the coffin for Niagara Falls with a flying layup from the blocks to make it 71-65. Lew-Port would score one more time but ran out of time in the end. Niagara Falls comes out with the 71-67 win over Lew-Port to move to 11-2 on the season. The Lancers fall to 8-5.