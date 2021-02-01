Niagara Falls to be lit red, black, and green in honor of Black History Month on Feb. 13

(WIVB) – New York State Parks will be hosting events and programs all month to celebrate Black History Month.

On Feb. 13, Niagara Falls will be lit in red, black, and green at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Old Fort Niagara Historic Site in Youngstown will host a Feb. 6 tour highlighting African-American military service from the 18th to 20th centuries.

The tour size will be limited to 20 people and preregistration is required by contacting Erika Schrader at 716-745-7611, ext. 221, or eschrader@oldfortniagara.org.

“During Black History Month in February, I welcome visitors to take advantage of our displays, events, virtual programming and online content, as well as through safe, socially-distanced outdoor visits to our sites related to this important aspect of our common heritage,” Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of state Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in a statement.

You can find a full list of events and activities happening at New York State Parks this month here.