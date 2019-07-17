Niagara Falls to extend pool and cooling center hours during high temperatures

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — With high temperatures expected in the next few days, Niagara Falls is extending pool and cooling center hours to beat the heat.
The following pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:
- Center Court
- D’Amelio Park
- 91st Street
- Hyde Park Splash Pad
The John Duke Senior Center will have extended cooling center hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.
On Saturday, there will be pool hours at the following locations:
- Center Court (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- 91st Street (2:30-4:30 p.m.)
Here are some ways the Niagara Falls Fire Department says people can avoid a heat-related illness or injury:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as possible
- Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down
- Never leave children or pets in cars