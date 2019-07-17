Niagara Falls to extend pool and cooling center hours during high temperatures

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — With high temperatures expected in the next few days, Niagara Falls is extending pool and cooling center hours to beat the heat.

The following pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:

Center Court

D’Amelio Park

91st Street

Hyde Park Splash Pad

The John Duke Senior Center will have extended cooling center hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.

On Saturday, there will be pool hours at the following locations:

Center Court (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

91st Street (2:30-4:30 p.m.)

Here are some ways the Niagara Falls Fire Department says people can avoid a heat-related illness or injury: