Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission volunteers spend Christmas feeding others

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) On a day where many spend time with their own families, the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission is helping others.

“It’s nice to see people step up and say they want to help people and give back,” said Development Director, David Houghton.

Dozens of volunteers spent Christmas morning prepping ,packing and delivering more more 800 meals to those who need it most.

It’s all part of the “Feed the Falls Initiative,” done each Thanksgiving and Christmas. But the mission provides meals to those in need daily.

Pastor Rich Neumann has been involved since the very beginning. “It’s come a long way,” he said, “The way I look at it the street was our first location, feeding people between two vans.”

Over the past 13 years he’s watched it continue to grow. It’s now in the former YMCA building on Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

He and other volunteers say spending the holiday helping others encompasses the heart of their mission. “It’s very heart warming,” said Houghton.

To donate, volunteer or for more information head here. You can also call 716-205-8805 or visit at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.