1  of  2
Breaking News
First victim of early morning shootings in Tonawanda dies, sources say Gov. Cuomo signing order letting businesses deny entry to people without face coverings
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Niagara Hospice special events are going virtual

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Want to help support Niagara Hospice while social distancing?

Niagara Hospice is adapting the rest of its special events for the year to help prioritize the community’s health and safety, a press release from the organization said Thursday.

Alternative activities that Niagara Hospice will host include Trivia Night and Paint Kits, as well as virtual versions of the Hospice Gran Fondo bike and the Mighty Niagara Half Marathon and Hospice Dash 5K.

You can find out more about virtual fundraising options for Niagara Hospice here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss