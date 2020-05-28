Niagara Hospice special events are going virtual

(WIVB) – Want to help support Niagara Hospice while social distancing?

Niagara Hospice is adapting the rest of its special events for the year to help prioritize the community’s health and safety, a press release from the organization said Thursday.

Alternative activities that Niagara Hospice will host include Trivia Night and Paint Kits, as well as virtual versions of the Hospice Gran Fondo bike and the Mighty Niagara Half Marathon and Hospice Dash 5K.

You can find out more about virtual fundraising options for Niagara Hospice here.