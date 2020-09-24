Niagara SPCA denies accusation of releasing indoor cats outdoors

(WIVB) – The Niagara County SPCA is denying accusation that it has been releasing indoor cats outside.

“This is simply not true and yet, one more attempt by the same group of individuals to defame the great work that the Niagara County SPCA does on a daily basis,” the Niagara County SPCA said in a Thursday Facebook post.

The shelter became a no-kill shelter in 2012, and has saved 16,063 lives since then, the post added.

This year, the organization has taken in 1,056 cats and in collaboration with Feral Cat Focus and Ten Lives Club has found appropriate placement for every single healthy cat that has been brought in.

“These accusations are 100% fabrications and it is a shame that certain individuals engage in conduct that harms our ability to care for the animals we so dearly love,” Niagara County SPCA Board President Susan Agnello-Eberwein said in a statement.