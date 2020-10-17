Niagara SPCA hosting Halloween pet photo contest

(WIVB) – The Niagara County SPCA is asking you to submit pictures of your pet in the Halloween spirit for a photo contest.

The grand prize for the first-ever “Spooktacular Howl-O-Ween Photo Contest” is a year of free Netflix AND a year of free pizza from Just Pizza in Amherst.

Other prizes include a free year of Amazon Prime, a $100 gift card to Chewy, a 3-month membership to BarkBox and a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus.

Each vote at $1 a vote will help raise money for the no-kill animal shelter.

All pets are welcome to enter.

To enter your pet and vote for your favorites, click here.