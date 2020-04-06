Niagara SPCA moving to curbside adoptions

1  of  3
(WIVB) – The Niagara County SPCA is moving to curbside adoptions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to help animals find a home.

Adopters will call to make an appointment in advance to meet a specific animal and provide the necessary information to be pre-approved for adoption.

A staff member or volunteer will bring the dog outside to meet you and your family. If you’re meeting a cat, the meet and greet will take place in a private room in the shelter.

No viewing of animals in their kennels will be allowed.

Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m., closed Tuesdays and Sundays. The shelter is also closed this Saturday through Tuesday for Easter weekend.

Call 716-731-4368 to schedule an appointment to see a specific animal.

If you’re interested in fostering, visit www.niagaraspca.org/how-to-help.

