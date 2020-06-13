Niagara SPCA to reopen shelter to visitors starting July 1

(WIVB) – The Niagara SPCA is getting ready to start allowing visitors inside the building to see adoptable animals again starting July 1.

Some social distancing precautions will still be in place.

Ten people or less will be allowed in the building at a time, and masks will be required.

You won’t need an appointment to view an adoptable animal at the shelter during business hours, but you will need an appointment if you want to adopt a dog. No appointment is needed to adopt a cat.

Shelter hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The shelter will be closed Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Click here for more information.