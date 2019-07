A U.S. citizen and Niagara University alumnus who went missing weeks ago in Syria has been located, is healthy and was reunited with his family.

Sam Goodwin is a 2012 NU graduate and was a member of the men’s hockey team.

Goodwin’s parents confirmed to CNN in a statement that the 30-year-old Goodwin was back with family.”healthy and with his family. Reuters was first to report his release.

The circumstances around Goodwin’s detention in Syria were not immediately clear.