Niagara University students react to the changes on campus

NIAGARA COUNTY (WIVB) – With less than two weeks to the start of the Fall semester, Niagara University students are already starting to move into their dorms.

“I’m definitely very excited,” said Niagara University student Arianna Musialowski. “I think at first there was of course a little bit of nerves you know given that things are going to be different on campus.”

“I’m excited to definitely get back into classes, but it’ll be different,” said Niagara University student Timothy Hinsken. “At NU we’re ready to take it back on.”

The university switched to remote learning back in march during the coronavirus pandemic, but soon students will once again be learning from inside the classrooms.

“Originally when the whole thing came out I was worried about what the fall semester would look like,” Hinsken said. “But being back on campus, all my concerns have really been addressed and I feel very comfortable being on campus.”

Per New York state guidelines, the university is requiring everyone to wear a mask and to keep their distance from others. If people need a reminder, there are signs posted on every building.

“So students will see all of that signage and everyone around campus will be following these new protocols for learning, for working, for hanging out in common spaces,” said Niagara University executive vice president Debra Colley.

When it comes to tuition, the university is adjusting costs based on a student’s schedule.

“We’ve taken a look at reducing the fees so that they’re different than normal based on if you’re on campus or if you’re fully online,” Colley said. “That will happen right away for students.”

Students, faculty and staff will be screened daily for COVID-19 through the university’s app.

“They have to do what they have to do to keep us safe and I think it’s just going to take some adjustment,” Niagara University student Amiya Mack said.

Niagara University currently has 80 students in quarantine who traveled from out of state. Classes begin on August 24th.

