Niagara Wheatfield Central School District rolls out their district’s reopening plan

The Niagara Wheatfield Central School district made their reopening plan with the help of those who may have the best insight — the student’s parents.

The district surveyed the parents in the district, asking them which model parents thought worked best for their child. And based on the results of the survey, the district decided that 33 percent of the students in the district will have a completely virtual learning experience and 67 percent of the students will have in-person learning.

The students can take part in their chosen learning model for 10 weeks, then parents and teachers can reassess and give kids the option to switch to a different learning model if needed.

“We’ve struck a balance and it’s a reflection of what our community asked for as well,” said Daniel Ljiljanich District Superintendent.

In-person learning will start-off with classes being held every other day. Kindergartners will eventually go to full time five days a week. When they’re not physically in school, students will be learning virtually.

In addition to the learning models, covid health screenings will take place. Families are asked to do temperature screenings every day. The district will also have temperatures scanners set up at all of the main entrances for students and staff as well.