Niagara’s Choice Credit Union donates $25,000 for NF July 4th fireworks

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster announced Friday, Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union will present this year’s July 4th fireworks at Hyde Park.

The credit union donated the $25,000 necessary to cover the full cost of the annual display.

Dyster says the city is grateful for partners in the community like Niagara’s Choice and he’s looking forward to a fun-filled evening.

“Credit Unions are all about community. Niagara’s Choice started in Niagara Falls, and this is a great way for us to give back to the community that has treated us so well. We are honored to be able to do this for the residents and visitors to Niagara County,” CEO of Niagara’s Choice, Dan Keleher said.

The city will serve as a co-sponsor for the event, providing police and fire protection.

Fireworks will begin at Hyde Park at dusk.