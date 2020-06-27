Niagara Falls holds special ceremony for graduates

NIAGARA FALLS , N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls City School District is making sure its seniors don’t miss out on tradition. The high school held a new kind of graduation ceremony Saturday.

Students pulled up through the bus loop, where they got out, received their diplomas, and got their picture taken.



Superintendent Mark Laurrie says the class of 2020 is remarkable for what they’ve been through.

“This is a special senior class. Because they endured so many challenges and so many difficulties with whats going on in the world, and I am just so proud of their resiliency.”

In addition to the ceremony, the superintendent, Board of education president, and the valedictory speeches were broadcast on television Saturday morning.