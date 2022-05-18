BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After wins over Buffalo Seminary and Sacred Heart in the semifinals last night, Nichols and Nardin squared off in the Monsignor Martin girls lacrosse championship on Wednesday afternoon.

Early in the game, the Vikings add to their lead when Laura Franz feeds it to Emily Allen who puts it over the goalie’s shoulder. Nichols up 3-0.

Two minutes later, Emily’s twin sister Lyla Allen gets it on the run and sneaks it through the five hole. It’s now 4-0.

A few minutes later, Emily slings it to Kate Sheline who spins around and banks the quick stick goal to give Nichols the 8-0 advantage.

Later in the first, Lyla gets the feed down low and drains the beautiful behind-the-back goal. Vikings lead 10-0.

But 40 seconds later, Isabella Banas gets it at midfield and takes it all the way back down to finish with a top corner score to make it 10-1.

Second half, from the free position Ava Plata drives in and nets it over the goalie’s shoulder to make it 17-5.

Nardin would score two more goals but it wasn’t enough to catch Nichols. The Vikings win their second straight Monsignor Martin championship with a 17-7 victory.

“Amazing, I don’t know, it just hasn’t set in yet. We all played to our best and just played as a team, so it feels really good,” Nichols senior Lyla Allen said.

“I wholeheartedly think this is the best game of our season,” Nichols senior Ava Plata said. “For our seniors, we can house a whole senior field, so just to know, we’re not done.”

Nichols will play in the Catholic State Championship this weekend at Canisius College.