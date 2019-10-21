Nickelodeon theme park opening this week

(WIVB) — A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey this Friday.
“Nickelodeon Universe” is an eight-and-a-half-acre park — the largest indoor theme park in North America.
It’s located at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.
It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions.
Among the coasters, the Shellraiser, which features a 122-foot drop.
Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
And, in true Nickelodeon fashion, there will be plenty of entertainment on the Slime Stage.