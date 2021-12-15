“Nightmare Alley”, shot in WNY, is now in theatres

(WIVB) – A big Hollywood movie shot here in Buffalo is now in theaters.

“Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara. It’s directed by famed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

The Oscar winner recently spoke to Yahoo about why he loved shooting in the Queen City.

“First of all the life in Buffalo is fantastic,” del Toro said. “The cultural scene, the food scene, two things that are very important. And in terms of incorporating with a film office – you cannot find a better film office in the world.”

“Nightmare Alley” is already earning rave reviews.

It’s playing at more than a handful of local theaters in Western New York.