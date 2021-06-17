Nik Wallenda walks the high wire over D’Youville College campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High up in the sky! On Thursday, famous daredevil Nik Wallenda walked the 320-foot-long tightrope at D’Youville College, five stories up.

The high wire walker is no stranger to the Western New York area – nearly a decade ago, he tight-roped across Niagara Falls.

Like then, he was tethered to the rope – that is, up until the end at Thursday’s event when he unclipped himself.

“I knew [the tether] was getting caught up, so I tried a couple times and I was like ‘I’m there, I’m just going to take it off,” Wallenda said after his walk was over.

The tightrope wasn’t the only source of entertainment for those in attendance; they also had a few sightings of the Blue Angels in town.

“I was trying to time the Angels out. They can’t exactly see me down here, but we were in communication with them trying to get them to fly over,” Wallenda said. “Talk about daredevils, some of the best in the world – or the most well-known in the world – for sure would be the Blue Angels.”

This event was the grand opening of D’Youville College’s newest building, the Professional Health Hub, a place where students can learn but also provide services for residents on Buffalo’s East Side. Wallenda said he was honored to help in the unveiling.

“To get this incredible honor is pretty awesome and, look, to be back on the wire doing what I love inspiring, uplifting and hopefully encouraging other, that to me is what life is about,” he said.

This might not be the last chance Western New Yorkers get the opportunity to watch Wallenda walk the tightrope either. He said he’s hoping to announce something big for this area sometime next year around the tenth anniversary of his walk over Niagara Falls.