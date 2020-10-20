Nine local establishments file legal claim challenging Covid regulations

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) An Amherst attorney is representing some local bars, strip clubs and bowling alleys in asking a federal court judge for emergency relief for the establishments who have suffered from enforcement of Covid regulations on their businesses.

The plaintiffs in the civil case are; Bimber’s Delwood, Inc, Bison Billiards Inc., Five Star Lanes, Inc., Four Aces Bar & Grill, Karate Ken’s LTD, Pharaoh’s GC, Inc., Soonertunes Productions, The Body Shop Gentlemen’s Club, Inc., and The Cowboy of Chippewa Inc.

“It’s deeply concerning and this issue goes far deeper than just ‘Hey, we’re trying to protect the public,” according to attorney Steven Cohen, from HoganWillig Attorneys. He filed an application for emergency relief on September 1, in Federal Court. against the restrictions which Cohen believes are a flagrant deprivation of their Constitutional rights.

“What this Governor’s seen fit to do is to impose the will of government and to usurp legislative power and stop the economy from proceeding,” said Cohen. “That’s intolerable.”

The application for emergency relief was filed seven weeks ago, and the case is now in front of its third judge. “The first judge recused himself. The second judge recused himself. Now, we’re on a third judge William Skretny.”

Judge Skretny is still considering Cohen’s legal arguments and has made a decision on whether the nine establishments have any legal recourse. Even the businesses which made adjustments and reopened are struggling according to Cohen, especially as the colder weather sets in.

“They haven’t reopened completely because they’re not permitted to,” said Cohen. “There are occupancy limits, requirements of hours they can be open and number of people that can be on the premises and that’s simply without Constitutional foundation. They’re struggling to keep their lights turned on.”