NORAD Santa tracking operations supported by New York National Guard

Airman 1st Class Megan Mills, left, and Tech. Sgt. Kriston Brown participate in a Santa tracking exercise at the Eastern Air Defense Sector on Dec. 16.

ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Christmas Eve will you be tracking to see when Santa is expected in your hometown?

Santa tracking operations will receive support this year from New York State.

New York Air National Guardsmen and Royal Canadian Air Force personnel are set to provide support for the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracking operations, as they track Santa Claus for the 65th consecutive year. These personnel are located at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York.

NORAD’s Santa Tracking operations will begin at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but due to COVID-19 safety concerns, limited volunteers are permitted at the NORAD Tracks Santa command post in Colorado.

However, members from the New York National Guard will help to watch Santa as he makes his journey around the world, country and eventually to New York State on December 24.

Eastern Air Defense Sector Commander Colonel Paul M. Bishop commented on the support New York will provide.

“We’re delighted to support NORAD’s Santa tracking operations again this year,” said Colonel Bishop. “I can assure everyone that EADS will do everything in its power to assist Santa with his critical mission.”

NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers and fighter aircraft to protect North America. But every year since 1958, tracks Santa the night before the Christmas holiday.

Santa tracking operations begin at 4 p.m. on NORAD’s website, and Santa phone inquiries for children and parents begin at 6 a.m. eastern time. Tracking opportunities through NORAD are also available on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.