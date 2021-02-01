North Buffalo Rink welcomes student athletes back to the ice

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Student athletes can once again take to the ice and compete. It’s the first day for moderate to high risk sports, such as ice hockey, to begin in Western New York.

Nick Price who manages the North Buffalo Ice Rink says they’ve been getting calls non-stop from teams and leagues looking to book practice times and games.

“It’s good for everybody, the kids especially, to have a little bit of normalcy in their lives again,” Price said. “So even if it’s not 100 percent normal we’re still excited to be doing it.”

Price says crews have been busy preparing the rink to make sure it’s safe for student athletes and spectators.

“For us it means that we’re going to have more people in the facility,” he said. “It’s going to be used a little more like it was supposed to be. We’re happy to have the calendar booking up. It’s a scramble to get everything ready but also exciting.”

“It’s going to be used a little more like it was supposed to…it’s a scramble to get everything ready but also exciting.”



For the first time in almost a year, the North Buffalo Ice Rink is hosting an ice hockey game this weekend. See how they’re preparing on @news4buffalo at 5 pic.twitter.com/sxmwMCISS6 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 1, 2021

Price says they’re used to having teams from Canisius High School, St. Joe’s High School, Kenmore West and various youth organizations. He says not having teams inside to play and practice over the past year was bad for business.

“It’s been a bit of a financial hit but we’ve been able to keep going and stay above water for now and now that we can allow games and book more ice times than we look like we might’ve weathered the storm,” he said.

The rink plans on hosting their first game this weekend and they’re allowing one spectator per athlete inside the facility.

Doctor Latit Jain with Batavia Pediatrics says now that students can play more sports again it should have a positive affect on their mental and emotional health.

“Just going out, you know they will be seeing friends in a safe environment and I think just participating and more activity is going to be very beneficial for the mental health piece of our students,” Jain said.

As long as the athletes, coaches and the facilities they’ll play in are following guidelines, Jain said it should limit potential spread.

“I don’t think we’re going to see that much increase in the rate and the schools have been very safe,” he said. “I think we’ll do fine.”