North Buffalo store burglarized four times in the past six weeks– surveillance videos spread on social media for clues

It all started on June 4th, the Sunoco on the corner of Starin Avenue and Taunton Place in North Buffalo was burglarized.

“The first time they came out it was about 330 in the morning. They broke through the glass window, they snatched-up a lot of items and then they left,” said Ronnie Mansour, owner.

And then, it happened again on July 2, and then again, five days later on July 7th, and one more time on Tuesday, July 14.

Each time the suspects broke into either the door or the window and helped themselves to thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Mansour says the damages are estimated at more than 20 thousand dollars. There’s also the emotional toll to consider — Mansour’s family has owned the store for more than a decade.

“Mentally, it’s draining. It’s tough, especially for my parents, they’re from Lebanon, they’ve done a lot out here for the community, they’ve done a lot for our family. Emotionally, it drains. It’s tough,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department tip line (716) 847-2255.