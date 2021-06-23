North Carolina woman charged with stealing from lockers at fitness clubs in Buffalo, Amherst, Cheektowaga

(WIVB) – A woman from North Carolina is accused of stealing from gym lockers across Erie County.

Border Patrol agents stopped 27-year-old Sydney Harvey of Charlotte last week when she made a wrong turn at the Peace Bridge. According to the Erie County DA’s Office, they found stolen credit cards and bolt cutters.

Harvey is accused of stealing from fitness clubs in Buffalo, Amherst and Cheektowaga, and having a four-year-old in the car during one of the thefts.



Harvey was arraigned over the weekend and on Monday in three separate courts.

She’s charged with identity theft, grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools, and endangering the welfare of a child.