North Park Theatre offers space rentals for February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A rare opportunity for film buffs and movie fans alike. For the month of February folks have the chance to rent out the historic North Park Theatre for their household members.

“They go into the [online] store and select the dates and time that they want. Once they book their time I contact them and we figure out content,” explained Ray Barker, Program Director for North Park Theatre.

He explained that the theatre has gotten a wide range of requests, but they try to accommodate every request.

“Some people are choosing to do family films- things they’ve created- which is fine,” said Barker. “Some people want to see commercial films. Not every commercial film is available, but many of them are,” he added.

After only opening for three weeks over the course of the pandemic, Barker says they are taking COVID precautions very seriously. The theatre has invested in sanitizing machines, and requests that only immediate households rent out the space.

“So there’s no potential for COVID exposure, because these are the people you’re in your house with, and up to 7 people living under the same roof,” said Barker.

After posting the event on social media, Barker says they have almost completely sold out. He says to keep your eyes open for similar events.

“We might offer another block of dates for March, so stay tuned.”