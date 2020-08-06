North Tonawanda bar reopens to the public after months of closure due to Covid19

The beer is flowing again at Partner’s Pub on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. The popular bar has reopened to the public after being closed for months during the Covid19 New York pause order.

Beer is not the only thing that’s flowing, there’s roast beef sandwiches, soups and pizza. The pub decided to add food to the items it offers in an effort to stay in compliance with the new standards for restaurants and bars in the state.

“This is our new norm, we have to have the food, we have to have the dining and to control this kind of crazy world we’re living in right now,” said Jimmy Mullins owner. “We have to abide by the rules and do it right.”

The Oliver Street bar has been there for about 80 years and for the last 32 years it’s been owned and operated by Mullins. He started working there as a bartender back when he was going to college.

“We try to make it like everybody knows your name. I hate to use the old Cheers analogy, but I like to think that I know everybody personally when they walk in,” said Mullins.