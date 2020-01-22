North Tonawanda Community mourns the loss of high school student who dies in tragic accident

Students and staff at North Tonawanda High School are in mourning tonight after one of their fellow classmates died in a car accident Tuesday night.



Michael Marra, 17, was a senior in high school he has a twin sister and an older sister as well. His mother is a nurse at the school.



“In cases like this, it starts to get very small the school comes together as a family to grieve the loss of one of our students,” said James Fisher school principal.



(Courtesy: Marra Family) Michael Marra with his sisters.

The North Tonawanda High School is a close-knit community. And, that’s why it came as an unexpected surprise to hear to hear that one of their own has died.



“I was notified very early this morning and I would say that it’s always shocking, but more so because the student is a member of a family that also includes his mother and sister who are here.”



I spoke with Mary Marra, Michael’s mother today, she was not available for an on camera interview, but she said Michael’s birthday is next week and he was active in both lacrosse and swimming.



Niagara County Sheriff still don’t know what caused the accident. Sheriff’s officials say he swerved off the road on niagara falls boulevard near ward road and hit a telephone poll and tree.



School administration will have grief counselors available for students at the school tomorrow.



“The students need to know that if they want our support we’re certainly willing to provide it there’s no need for them to grieve alone,” said Fisher. “There are many students, faculty and staff who are sharing in their grief and we can help them through this difficult time.”