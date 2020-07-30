North Tonawanda Superintendent lays out district’s reopening plan

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If North Tonawanda City Schools have their plan approved by the state, students and teachers are heading into a hybrid model school year, meaning both classroom and computer learning.

Superintendent Greg Woytila made this announcement during a Facebook live Wednesday afternoon.

“I would love to be able to guarantee that once we open up we won’t have any cases in school and everyone will be safe, but that’s not the world we live in,” Woytila said. “I feel this hybrid model will be the best way to contain [COVID-19].”

District leaders are still fine-tuning plans, but they’ve decided on dividing the student body by alphabet; “A” through “L” and “M” through “Z.” One group would attend school Monday and Tuesday – the other, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be a remote learning day.

Woytila said the benefit with a hybrid model is learning how cafeterias will work, what hallways will look like and how social distancing can be maintained.

“We’d much rather take slower baby steps – make sure we get the process right,” he said.

But some parents say they’re concerned with the safety of going back to school – even with hybrid learning.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen to kids, and we don’t know what’s going to happen to teachers, and if all of the teachers get sick – because there’s a lot of older teachers and that’s the population that gets hit by this – then our kids aren’t going to have teachers anyway, then we’re putting them in a situation where this could really skyrocket again,” said Stephanie Garver, who has three stepchildren in the district.

Because of this, Garver told News 4 she would like to see a completely virtual school year, but she understands why some are pushing for classroom learning.

“Last year I think that was triage, that wasn’t online education, that was just ‘let’s survive that,'” she said. “This year, with the district being so upfront and sharing with the faculty and the staff and the parents, I really think people are going to be so much more prepared in this district than they were.”

School districts across the state must submit their reopening plans to Albany by this Friday. Gov. Cuomo has said he plans to make a decision on what will happen this September by the first week of August.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.