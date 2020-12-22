Northgate Health Care Facility receives COVID vaccine

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Vaccinations began Tuesday at Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda.
The vaccine was administered in-house by Pharmacists from Walgreens to all residents who consented and 1/3 of the staff who consented.
Vaccines will be distributed over several days where those who received the first dose will receive their second dose, and another 1/3 of the staff will receive their first dose, with the second dose to follow.
The final 1/3 of the staff will receive their inoculations at a date that is yet to be determined.
Representatives for the McGuire groups say they are fortunate to be among the first to receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine designed to protect residents and staff.
