Northtown Automotive supports Buffalo Bills, pokes fun at opposing teams with billboard messages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s no doubt the Buffalo Bills have the best fan base in the NFL– and when opposing teams come to Buffalo, even the billboards remind them of that.

Northtown Automotive, the official dealership of the Buffalo Bills, has been showing their support for the team in a big way for several years.

Who else is still feeling great at 10-3??#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/JZWI26XscM — Northtown Automotive (@NorthtownAuto) December 15, 2020

The dealership puts up messages in support of the Bills on I-290.

The practice started five or six years ago, said Danielle Schreiber Ellis, customer experience manager for Northtown Automotive.

“We kind of wanted to spice things up a bit and get the community involved,” she said. “We thought it would be really cool to start doing billboards.”

Some of the billboards take shots at the opposing team’s quarterbacks.

This one poked fun at New England QB Cam Newton’s signature Twitter style:

Another billboard teased Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his questionable culinary tastes:

“We’ve gotten tons of reactions- we’ve made it onto Good Morning Football, Barstool Sports- it depends on what the content is,” Danielle said.

With the Bills catching national attention following primetime games and a 10-3 record, it’s even more fun for the family-owned business to brainstorm the slogans.

“Basically, it’s family member getting together and creating the content,” Danielle said. “It’s our little baby- we get together and say “how can we make out community rumble a little bit”.”

Fans can get in on the billboard action, too. If you’d like to submit a slogan for consideration, you can do it online here.