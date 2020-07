AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Northtown Center has rolled out its reopening plan for skaters.

There will be private ice rentals available in one-hour increments with breaks in between.

Locker rooms and changing areas will be closed. Skaters must arrive dressed and ready to hit the ice.

The number of participants will be limited also.

The center’s COVID-19 policies are posted near the entrances.