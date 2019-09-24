Northtown Plaza demo begins, construction expected through the next few months

The plan to redevelop Northtown plaza is right on schedule.

While demolition began Tuesday morning, Amherst Town Supervisor says the next phase will begin as early as November.

“We’re kind of excited just to see everything taking shape,” said Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa. “And, of course it’s always good when somebody starts demolition it means you’re on the path towards construction.”

According to the developer’s website, there are plans for many new businesses once the plaza is complete including LL Bean and Pottery Barn.

Area residents have their own ideas of what they would like to see.

“I travel the country and I see a million different stores. It feels like we have most of them, the sad thing is that I would actually like to see some of the old stores come back, but it’s not happening there’s no Sears,” said Mary Kay Walczak of Williamsville.

“I would love to see a great restoration like Abe & Louie’s a high end, either steak and seafood place, with quality food and fun,” said Gregory George of Williamsville.

“I think that the community could really benefit from a Costco, because it has many departments that would benefit everyone,” said Cynthia Tolman Jamestown. “We’re actually from Jamestown, but we drive, we actually drive to Buffalo, just to go to the Wholefoods. “And, if there was a Costco here we would definitely make that drive and so would a lot of people from the Jamestown area.”