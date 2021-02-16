Northtown residents deal with snow clean up after winter storm

(WIVB) – To their surprise, many folks in the north-towns are spending their day shoveling or snow blowing their driveways. Some areas north of Buffalo saw close to a foot of snow.

“We knew last night when it was snowing, when we shoveled before bed, that it would be bad this morning, and it was,” said Youngstown couple Toby and Jenny Jewett.

They spent their Tuesday shoveling a foot of snow off their driveway and sidewalks.

“We’re attacking it, slowly but surely,” Tobby said. “Right now it’s a tied score.”

In Lockport, more than eight inches fell. Lockport resident Greg Schuler says it was “the most snow we’ve had all year.”

In Grand Island, Glenn Schwartz says he was shocked when we walked outside. He did not expect to spend two hours of his day shoveling and snow blowing.

“Normally we don’t get it,” he said. “I’m not used to it. I’m used to just laughing at everyone else getting all this snow. Well, here it is today. I guess it’s our turn.”

This brother and sister stopped by Kenmore this morning to help out an elderly couple by shoveling their driveway and sidewalk. They’ve been out here for about 45 minutes ❄️@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/UUX2XI5b3o — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 16, 2021

People in Kenmore also had to crank out their snowblowers and shovels and get to work.

“Quite a bit of snow here today. I couldn’t even get out my back door,” Patricia Miller said.

Despite spending hours outside clearing up the snow, folks are staying positive.

“The only good thing is I have the day off today so that was awesome,” Miller said.

“I think we’ve had a really easy winter so far,” Kenmore resident Dave Zipp said. “This isn’t too bad at all. Could’ve been a lot worse.”