“Not enough people are willing to step up for people they don’t know”- one of the boys who stopped North Tonawanda attack talks to News 4

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two young men are credited with intervening in a brutal attack on a teen girl in North Tonawanda.

One of them tells News 4 that instinct took over when they stepped in to help. Simon Griskonis is one of the teens who breaks up the attack on the girl in the video.

Before the two boys came to help her, three girls are seen attacking the victim on Wednesday afternoon.

North Tonawanda Police say the girls will be charged in family court.

On Saturday, the victim’s parents sent an emotional “thank you” to the two young men for stepping in.

Simon told News 4 that he was upset that several other kids were just standing around, recording what was happening.

“Not enough people are willing to step up nowadays for people they don’t know, or care enough,” Simon said. “I feel like that’s something in our society that needs to be changed.”

Both of the young men are members of the wrestling team.