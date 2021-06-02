Notre Dame Academy and “Weed Man Lawn Care” donate money in honor of deceased Trooper

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a State Trooper who died in March is giving back to Western New York. During a ceremony today, Trooper Joseph Gallagher’s family presented checks to Signal 30 and Save the Sullivans.

In December 2017, Western New York native and New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher was helping a driver stranded on the Long Island Expressway, when he was hit by a distracted driver. He died in March 2021, three years after the accident left him unable to speak or walk.

In his honor, his family set up a go-fund-me page to the Save the Sullivans Campaign and Signal 30.

After seeing the fundraiser, Notre Dame Academy held a ‘dress down day’, where students could pay one dollar to leave their uniforms at home.

“I was also contacted by another family in the school that owns a business and they just wanted to go above and beyond and they asked if they could also match whatever we raised,” said Principal Tristan D’Angelo.

Weed Man Lawn Care matched the donations raised at Notre Dame Academy, as did South Buffalo Common Councilman Chris Scanlon.

In total, over $4,000 have been raised by those community members. Half will go to the Signal 30 Fund, the other half will go to Save The Sullivans.