(WIVB) – Some creative students at Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo are being recognized with an international award.

The private school’s video production club has won a Communicator Award for their video, “Kindness is Contagious”, which shows how an act of kindness can have a domino effect.

The club has been awarded an “award of distinction” in the online video category.

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.