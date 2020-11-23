Nov. 25 games against Gannon University canceled for UB men’s, women’s basketball teams

(WIVB) – UB’s Nov. 25 men’s and women’s basketball games against Gannon University are canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing within the opposing team’s Tier 1 personnel, according to a statement from UB’s athletics division.

“The well-being of student-athletes and staff remains the primary concern for everyone in our community,” the statement says. “The Department of Athletics and the University will continue to follow all guidelines and safety protocols provided by the NCAA, Mid-American Conference and Erie County Health Department officials.”

Both Buffalo programs are working on schedule adjustments.