(WIVB)– November 19 marks The American Cancer Society’s 45th ‘Great American Smokeout.’

The goal has been the same since the beginning, to encourage smokers to stop for one day, in hopes of starting a new, smoke-free habit.



The society says it’s even more important this year because of the pandemic, they know it’s tough.



Every year, only about one out of every 20-smokers who tries to kick the habit, succeeds.