Now persons 65 and older can get the covid19 vaccine in New York State as per new vaccination guidelines from the CDC

The CDC announced new recommendations for distributing the coronavirus vaccine, Tuesday, calling for states to start vaccinating folks who are 65 years and older, instead of 75 years and older.

New York State started its Phase 1B of the vaccination process on Monday. Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concerns about the change, saying it brings the number of folks who qualify to about 7 million, when the state only gets 300 thousand doses per week.

“At 300,000 per week. How do you effectively serve 7 million people, all of whom are eligible?” he said, during a teleconference Tuesday.

Meanwhile, thousands have been trying to speak with someone on the state’s vaccination hotline, but with limited success.

The state department of health is asking people to be patient as they handle the high call volume.

Meanwhile, the Erie County Health Department says their phone lines have been bogged down by people looking to get vaccines. The county health department says they’re not the first stop for vaccine appointments.

People are encouraged to call the state’s vaccine hotline and use the state’s online tool to find the pharmacies that are taking appointments.

Many local pharmacies say they’re just waiting for the vaccine to arrive.

“We did obtain our box of supplies from the state, we’re expecting it every day now,” said Jeff Rutowski Kenmore Prescription Center Inc.

Links https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/Public/prescreener