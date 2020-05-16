Now showing: Transit Drive-in opens for the season, with some new safety measures

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Movie-goers headed to the Transit Drive-In Friday night for the opening of the season.

The drive-in’s showing of “The Invisible Man” was sold out Friday night, although due to social distancing rules, the drive-in is only allowing half of the normal amount of cars in.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that drive-ins are allowed to open statewide, as long as certain safety measures are taken.

The Transit Drive-In has a new ticketing system that requires people to buy their ticket online first, so that employees just need to scan a movie goers cellphone displaying the ticket’s bar code.

The drive-in experience by nature is a social distancing-friendly experience, owner Rick Cohen said.

“You can stay in your car, you can be isolated from other people and still have this shared experience and enjoy the evening and enjoy being outdoors,” Cohen said. “As long as people maintain that social distancing it’s going to be safe for everybody.”

Also, to help with social distancing, patrons can order popcorn and drinks on the drive-in’s app, pay for it there, and someone will bring the items to their car.

There’s also limited access to restrooms and an attendant will be disinfecting between each use.

You can find a full list of the new regulations and get tickets here.