Now that there will be Bills fans in the stands — some nursing home advocates say now is a great time to get some restrictions on nursing home visitation lifted



Local nursing home advocates are urging the state to turn their focus from football to nursing home visitation after the state announced their decision to allow fans in the stands during Bills games.

“I’m sorry they’re going all out for a football game, but they’re absolutely ignoring tens of thousands of pleas and requests for visits to visit their family before they die,” said Frank Kolbmann Save our Seniors. “This is not just killing our seniors with covid, it’s killing them with depression, anxiety, starvation, all those things.”

It’s not just local advocates who are fired up, but folks across the state as well.

“It’s a slap in the face and it’s an insult to every single individual who has a family member residing in a nursing home,” said Andrea Goldy of Galway.

Jill Harris hasn’t had an in-person visit with her 93 year old father since February of last year.

“I’m a big sports fan myself, I don’t begrudge the celebration of winning the AFC title. I understand all that, but the focus that the state has on sports, versus people who have been waiting to see their loved ones for ten or 11 months its outrageous to me,” said Harris of Syracuse. It’s a slap in the face.”

Going forward to the new year she hopes..

“I’m hoping that things get under control where I can get in and hold my dad’s and others that I’ve talked to,” said Harris.

The governor’s office hasn’t responded yet to attempts for comment.