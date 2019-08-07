NT residents looking forward to horror movie shoot on their street

Just like the name of the movie, part of “A quiet place 2” will be filmed on a quiet street Stenzil Street in North Tonawanda.

Stenzil Field, with is right off of Oliver Street, typically is the spot where you’ll see kids of all ages playing baseball or softball. Now, it will be the site of a horror movie shoot — A Quiet Place 2.

The park will be used for the movie for 11 days starting September 3rd.

Residents along the street and in the neighborhood say they’re looking forward to September’s movie shoot.

“Me and my family lived across the street my entire life and it’s really exciting,” said Michelle Esmay of North Tonawanda. All my friends have been like ‘oh we have to have a camp out in your dad’s backyard for when they’re filming,’ because we all love the movie.”

“I am so excited, I’m a huge horror movie buff. So I couldn’t be more excited,” said Katie Yackamovich of North Tonawanda. “I’m born and raised on this street, lived here my entire life so when I heard about this, that they’re going to be filming part of a scary movie on my street I was just thrilled.”

“It’s so exciting, I feel like we’re such a small town and we’re actually noticed so it’s very exciting,” said Aveonna Southern of North Tonawanda.

Tuesday, the North Tonawanda city council voted unanimously to approve a rental agreement for the small park.

City Attorney says the next step is to create an agreement for city services.

“So, if there’s any road closures, the need for emergency personnel, roadblocks, things like that, all those departments come into play,” said Luke Brown, city attorney. “And, there might be costs associated with that, such as overtime, and things like that. We want to make sure the city is being reimbursed for any costs along those lines.”

He says the city has been working with paramount to negotiate a deal for those costs.