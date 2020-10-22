NTSB releases initial report on Barnes Crash

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re learning new information about the plane crash that killed Attorney Steve Barnes and his niece Elizabeth.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the crash that happened in Genesee County earlier this month.

Investigators say before the plane started to fall, Barnes, who was piloting the plane, told a radar controller “everything’s fine.”

They say the controller saw the plane falling quickly at a speed of almost 14,000 feet a minute and lost contact with Barnes.

According to the report, the plane made a 360-degree right turn before it lost contact with radar.

The NTSB says they’re still investigating and this is not their final report.