Nurse helps heal patients through playing violin

“What could be better than being able to do two things that you love in one day — it’s just tremendous,” Sarah Kapinos said.

A passionate violinist since the age of four, Sarah Kapinos has performed in concert halls throughout the world.

Her second love, nursing, a seemingly tireless devotion. She’s worked at Bridgton Hospital since 2011.

“I love taking care of patients, I am all about the patient experience and it stems back to my first career which was a violin performer, I like making people feel good,” Kapinos said.

Still, the idea to ‘perform’ for patients only goes back to the start of 2019.

“Because it brings joy to people,” Kapinos said.

It was Bridgton’s nursing director who convinced Kapinos that the soothing, therapeutic sounds of her violin might help lift some patient’s day and offer, if nothing else, a brief respite.

“For so long many of the staff here didn’t know that Sarah had this talent, that she went to the Juilliard school of music, nobody knew so, it’s just been an awakening for the staff and our patients, all just get to enjoy it,” Jill Rollins said.

Kapinos has always believed her job, her mission at the hospital is to help patients heal, whether it’s a kind word, a smile or one of her impromptu concerts.

“If it improves a patients experience here at the hospital, it is worth everything,” Kapinos said.

A lifelong musician and a caring nurse, even Kapinos admits she never dreamed that one day performing and healing might play so well together.

“Just to see some of the patients faces, in tears, they’re so moved by it… and I would have never thought of combining the two,” Kapinos said.