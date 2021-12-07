Nurseries in WNY recommend not waiting to buy a Christmas tree this year

EAST AMHERST N.Y. (WIVB) – With Christmas only a few weeks away, local nurseries say if you haven’t bought your Tannenbaum yet, you might not want to hold off much longer.

“You don’t want to be left out without a tree because it’s not Christmas without a real tree,” said Russell Gullo, who owns Russell’s Tree & Shrub Farm on transit road.

Local businesses say it’ll be slim pickings for Christmas trees all around Western New York.

“Last night’s weather didn’t help us very much, but prior to that sales have been very strong, people are coming out early realizing that there is a shortage of Christmas trees across the United States, and Western New York is definitely part of it,” Gullo said.

Down the road at Spoth’s Farm Market, owner Ed Spoth says more people want to buy a Christmas tree, but the supply has yet to catch up with the demand.

“Growers didn’t plant enough trees because they didn’t know what demand would be like in 5, 10 years down the road,” he said. “Now here we are 10, 12 years later feeling the effects of it.”

Spoth says his business has managed to stay one step ahead of the national Christmas tree shortage, but other places haven’t been as lucky.

“Not us as much because we’ve been dealing with a lot of growers for many years so we have similar numbers to what we normally have but some of the smaller guys might not be able to get as many trees as they normally have,” Spoth said. “One of our nearby friends and competitors they didn’t even open for the season.”