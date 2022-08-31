BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 600 local nursing home workers voted to ratify a new three-year contract last week, while workers at five other facilities voted to authorize a five-day strike.

Workers covered in the agreement provide care at Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga, North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda and Seneca Health Care Facility in West Seneca.

The new agreement includes a 10-step wage scale for all job titles, increased starting rates, retroactive bonuses and other raises. In addition, workers will get a 3% pension increase each year and also agreeing to Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The agreement with McGuire Group runs through April 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, union members at remaining facilities voted to authorize a five-day strike. If there is not an agreement at additional facilities, workers at Elderwood at Lockport, Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler’s Green Manor in Springville, Humboldt House in Buffalo and Gowanda Nursing & Rehabilitation will hold a five-day strike soon.