WASHINGTON (WIVB) — Joe Sempolinski (R) was sworn into Congress on Tuesday to represent NY-23 for the next four months.

“I have been repeatedly asked “why would you run when you will only serve for about 4 months?” My answer has always been it would be an honor to serve for 4 minutes. Most people in history have lived their lives under despots and tyrants. But not here, not in America, that is the freedom our ancestors purchased for us at such great cost. We choose those who speak for us. To do so is a sacred thing.



We have so many challenges right now as a nation. Rising prices steal from those who can least afford it. Crime puts fear in all our hearts. And sadly, so many feel that they are not heard by their government.



I can tell the people of the 23rd District, without doubt, they are heard. I am blessed to be from one of the most beautiful places on Earth. I pray that I can be worthy of the people who have sent me here to speak for them,” Sempolinski said in his remarks.

Sempolinski was elected on August 23 to fill out the remainder of former Congressman Tom Reed’s term. Reed resigned on May 10.

Sempolinski’s term will only run until January, when he will be replaced by either Nick Langworthy (R) or Max Della Pia (D), who are running in the NY-23 election on November 8. On Tuesday, the two candidates agreed for a debate on News 4 on October 18.

Source: NYS Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment