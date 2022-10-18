BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Tuesday’s NY-23 Congressional debate, Nick Langworthy (R) and Max Della Pia (D) were both non-committal when asked if they would support the most recent presidential candidates should they run again in 2024.

Della Pia said on President Biden, “I don’t think I should be making that decision for him. I think he has gotten a lot done since he has been in office, and I am proud of his record.”

When asked directly if he would support a Biden run for re-election in 2024, Della Pia responded, “I’m not sure” and offered no other explanation.

Langworthy said on Trump: “Personal choice by President Trump. He has to decide if he wants to open his life up to another campaign.”

However, Langworthy — who has been a strong supporter of Trump in the past — also remained non-committal when pressed about potentially endorsing a Trump run for the presidency in 2024.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump’s and I continue to have a great relationship with him but I don’t deal in theoreticals. If he becomes the candidate, we will have a conversation about that,” Langworthy said.

Trump did not endorse Langworthy or his opponent, Carl Paladino, in August’s primary race.

Election Day is set for November 8. Early voting begins on October 29 and goes until November 6.

NY-23 (Source: NYS Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment)