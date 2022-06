(WIVB) – New York State Republican Committee chairman Nick Langworthy will formally announce his congressional candidacy Friday morning, a source told News 4’s Dave Greber.

News 4 previously reported that Langworthy will appear on the primary ballot in the newly drawn 23rd congressional district as a replacement for Chris Jacobs.

Langworthy’s candidacy is expected to set up a primary challenge with Carl Paladino, who launched his campaign after Jacobs dropped out. The deadline for candidates to submit signatures to get on the ballot is Friday.

Langworthy will join News 4 for an interview during the 4 p.m. hour on Friday.

NEW: @NickLangworthy tells me he will be releasing a pre-taped video Friday morning announcing his candidacy for #NY23. He’ll then be joining me and @JordanNorkus for a live interview on #News4at4. We hope you’ll join us. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 9, 2022

The primary election was moved back to Aug. 23 after delays in releasing updated congressional maps. Most of the area in the new district had been represented by Republican Tom Reed, who held a seat in Congress from 2013 until last month when he resigned. Redistricting trackers from Politico and FiveThirtyEight said the new district leans even more Republican than it did before being redrawn.